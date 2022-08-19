These Glass Meal Prep Containers at Costco Are Perfect for Office Lunches and Back-to-School

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always have good intentions when it comes to cooking a big batch of food on the weekend to slowly eat during the busy work week. We know meal prep will save us money in the long run, and help us meet our nutritional needs, too. But when you don’t have the right food storage, it can be hard. If your container isn’t see-through, sometimes it can be easy to just forget that you have food on hand. And if you only have a couple of containers to actually bring to school or work, meaning you have to prepare your serving each morning, it’s sometimes an extra step that means we end up ordering out for lunch during the day. The solution is pretty simple. We like to have several days’ worth of clear containers to use for pre-packing all of our meal prep lunches. Those containers can get a little pricy, but thanks to Costco, there’s a great deal on glass meal prep containers that you won’t want to miss.

Instagram account @CostcoHotFinds spotted this Ello 8-Piece Glass Meal Prep Container set at Costco. Each container is made of glass and is divided into one larger compartment and one smaller. Each container has a silicone protector that helps prevent them from cracking or getting scratched, which is especially helpful if your kids will be using these containers for school lunches.

The snap-on lids are leak-proof, so you can pack saucy foods and foods with dressing, and the containers are freezer safe, microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, and the glass bottom container is even oven-safe if you aren’t using the lid.

Costco members can get the 8-piece set for just $23.99. But if you don’t have a membership (sign up here), there are some alternatives we found on Amazon.

First up is this affordable option, which includes a set of five Glass Meal Prep Containers with Lids.

Courtesy of CZUMJJ.

CZUMJJ Glass Meal Prep Containers $25.99 Buy now Sign Up

Amazon also has a similar Ello Meal Prep Set.

Courtesy of Ello.

Ello Duraglass Meal Prep Set 10-Piece $44.99 Buy now Sign Up

It’s from the same brand as the one being sold at Costco, but each container has a single compartment. It also comes with five containers and five lids, instead of four of each.

With a set of glass meal prep containers ready to get, you’ll find it’s so much easier to batch cook and portion out your food for the week, saving you money on take-out and saving you time.

