TikTokers Are Calling This Garlic-packed Recipe “The Best Damn Roast Chicken” They’ve Ever Seen

If there’s one thing to know about us, it’s that we’re garlic gurls. Garlic fries, garlic noodles, garlic bread — as far as we’re concerned, the largest section of the food pyramid just says “garlic.” And we’re not alone. Garlic has been used by humans for almost 5,000 years, as medicine, preservative, and delicious food. In more modern terms, videos with the hashtag #garlic have been viewed more than 2.7 BILLION times on TikTok. Now that we think of it, we have seen tons of garlic-focused recipes on TikTok. Remember the spicy pickled garlic snack that went viral? Another recipe we keep seeing on the app is garlic confit, but the way one particular chef used the garlic confit is what really caught our eyes.

It helps that fall is creeping up on us, so we’re on the hunt for comforting, savory recipes that will keep us warm when chilly nights start knocking. Poppy O’Toole, the creator behind the PoppyCooks TikTok account and author of “Poppy Cooks: The Food You Need,”

shared her garlic confit roasted chicken recipe in a video, and it looks so delicious that some commenters are even calling it “the best damn roast chicken I have ever seen.”

To make the chicken, O’Toole first makes a batch of butter confit garlic. You heard that right — she confits the peeled cloves of garlic in butter instead of oil. If the thought of peeling that much garlic makes you feel panicked, try one of these handy garlic peelers.

She refrigerates the garlic confit until the fat solidifies, then mixes it with fresh herbs, lemon zest, and salt. That mixture is then packed under the skin of a raw roasting chicken, which is also stuffed with lemon and garlic. As the chicken roasts, the garlic confit mixture melts, basting the chicken as it cooks. It also results in a crispy, flavor-packed skin, and pan juices so flavorful you won’t even need to turn them into an official gravy.

Fans on the app couldn’t stop raving about the garlic confit chicken. “I cannot put into words what that made me feel,” said one commenter. “I’m really tempted to do this for this year’s Thanksgiving turkey,” said another. That sounds like a great idea to us…in fact, we can’t think of a single savory recipe that wouldn’t be improved with some butter garlic confit!

