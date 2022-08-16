Parents, Check Your Fridge! Over 5,000 Cases of Capri Sun Have Been Recalled

Before packing any more school lunches this week, check your pantry for Capri Sun juice pouches, as some have recently been recalled. Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages on Aug. 12 due to the possibility of contamination. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why Was the Recall Issued?

The Capri Sun recall was issued after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on the food processing equipment, was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” per a statement by the company.

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product,” Kraft Heinz continued. “The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.”

What Products Does It Affect?

This recall affects only Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages made and sold in the U.S. with the carton UPC 0 8768400100 4 and the case UPC 87684 00409 00.

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023.

More details about the affected products can be found on Kraft Heinz’ website HERE or the FDA’s website HERE.

What Should You Do If You Have The Recalled Capri Sun?

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

“Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards,” added the company.

A recall of your kid’s favorite juice isn’t ideal at any time, but especially during the hectic back-to-school season. At least the other flavors of Capri Sun weren’t affected, so you can still pack those!

