Rachael Ray Shared a Dinner-Worthy Pigs in a Blanket Recipe That’s ‘Next Level’ Thanks to This Beloved Seasoning

Pigs in a blanket are a classic appetizer — the flaky roll! The juicy hot dogs! The savory-sweet combination! — but what if they could be so much more? Rachael Ray took this beloved recipe to the “next level” with dinner-sized portions and the ever-favorite everything bagel seasoning. It looks amazing!

“I’m making a meal inspired by my friend Janet, who said that when she was a little girl, the thing she loved that her mom used to make was cheese-stuffed pigs in a blanket,” Ray wrote on her website Thursday. “So we’re going to do just that — cheese-stuffed pigs in a blanket, but we’re going to take it next level.”

The Rachael Ray Show host posted about her unique take on Instagram, too, explaining what makes her version different.

“First of all, they are split and lightly toasted,” she wrote on Instagram. “The ‘pigs’ are also dinner size, sprinkled with ‘everything’ seasoning and served with New York City hot dog cart-style onions.”

Is your mouth watering yet? Just imagining the gooey cheese pouring out of the hot dog and combining with the taste of the sweet, buttery crescent roll is making my stomach growl.

For the hot dogs, you’ll need eight links, shredded cheddar cheese, everything bagel seasoning, two 8-ounce tubes of crescent rolls, and more.

You can also top it with New York City-style hot dog cart onions, for which you’ll need onions, brown mustard, chili powder, pimento, and other ingredients. Make this in a non-stick skillet, softening the onions first then adding the rest. Let thicken, then scoop some on top of the pigs in a blanket.

Ray also shared a demonstration video on Instagram so you can follow along as you prepare dinner. The finished product is a hot dog melting with cheesy goodness, wrapped in a golden brown crescent roll, and covered in that delicious seasoning that everyone loves. It looks a little like the tasty classic you know and love, but upgraded in a way that makes for a unique (and easy!) dinner. Even kids will enjoy this one!

Fans were loving it, with one person writing, “I need these immediately!” Someone else said, “Only you can make hot dog gourmet. I will try them.”

Ray posted the full Everything Pigs in Crescent Roll Blankets with Shredded Cheddar and New York-Style Onions on her website.

