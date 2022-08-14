Martha Stewart’s Refreshing Summer Dish Is The Beginner-Friendly Dessert You’ve Been Craving

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart‘s newest summer dessert is the perfect mixture of refreshing and decadent (and it’s super easy to make!)

On Aug 13, Stewart uploaded a photo of the perfect, light summer dessert that we’re going to try ASAP. She posted the updated dessert with the caption, “We’re putting the cake back in shortcake! Our sweet take on this beloved dessert swaps the usual biscuits for little cakes, using a one-bowl cupcake batter that’s easy-peasy, no mixer needed! Once the cupcakes are baked and cooled, slice them horizontally and fill them with macerated strawberries and whipped cream. The result is perfection on a plate. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @christophertestani.”

This whole, lightweight dessert takes literally less than an hour to prep and cook (and you can serve it to up to eight guests!) So whether it be for summer parties or a super-fun night in, you can’t go wrong with this treat. For the ingredients, you need strawberries, all-purpose flour, kosher salt, lemon juice, and baking powder, to name a few.

The three-step recipe is super easy to follow, you just have to start by brushing the muffin tin with butter for each little shortcake, and within no time, you’re tossing the strawberries with a plethora of other ingredients.

Seriously, who’s ready for this dessert? We know we are.

And make sure to grab Stewart’s newest cookbook on Amazon, Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book (which is not 49 percent off!)

