Giada De Laurentiis Just Showed Fans a No Mess & Fool-Proof Way to Slice Watermelon — & We’re Taking Notes

Giada De Laurentiis just saved us a lot of time and mess with this watermelon slicing hack we wished we knew much earlier! On Aug 10, De Laurentiis shared her best-kept secret for getting perfectly sliced watermelon every time (and there’s no mess involved!) She posted it to her foodie page @thegiadzy with the caption, “Ever wonder how to slice a watermelon without making a huge mess? Look no further, Giada has you covered!”

As you can see in the video, you start by slicing both ends of the watermelon off, followed by slicing the skin off. Then you slice that in half and slice it in half again. You follow this regimen, and you’ll get a huge bowl of cubed watermelon in no time (and no mess!)

Seriously, what is summer without a heaping bowl of watermelon? While you can eat it as is by the pool, you can also get creative with it by incorporating it into one of De Lauretiis’ easy-to-recreate dishes.

One option is to try out a beginner-friendly recipe where you get the cubed watermelon, balsamic vinegar, and basil leaves to create a delicious appetizer for the whole family. Check out her Watermelon, Tomato, and Basil Skewers recipe HERE.

You can also try her refreshing, beginner-friendly salad with most of the same ingredients. including some mozzarella! Check out De Laurentiis’ Watermelon Caprese Salad recipe HERE.

And if you want to recreate more of her dishes, go buy her cookbook Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita , on Amazon.

