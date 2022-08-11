We Found The Easiest & Healthiest Way For Your Whole Family to Snack Smart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the price of food skyrocketing, it’s been more tempting than ever to buy more affordable snacks that aren’t the healthiest option in the store. If you and your family are trying to snack smarter, healthier, and stick to your budget, DeliciousDoor is here to help.

DeliciousDoor is a healthy snack company that releases monthly snack boxes as part of its subscription service. For as low as $32 per month, you can get 12 full-sized plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, low-sugar, high fiber-protein snacks shipped right to your door. Want to save some extra cash? You can use code SHEKNOWS at checkout for additional savings.

Each month, DeliciousDoor curates a brand new box full of goodies you’ll love. Six items in the box are “Discovery” items new to the brand and the other six are “Fan Favorites” that get requested again and again. You also have the option to curate your own box with DeliciousDoor’s upcoming Market section, which will allow you to pick and choose which items appear in your monthly snack boxes.

August’s box, for example, contains snacks and condiments like Hlth PUNK Organic UFO Burger Sauce, Slow Food Kitchen Savory Kale Chips, Kibo Spicy Ranch Lentil Chips, and Free Rain Pink Grapefruit & Maca Sparkling Water, to name just a few items.

DeliciousDoor Snack Box

Image: DeliciousDoor

Founded by vegans, DeliciousDoor’s main aim is to enlighten snackers about the fact that plant-based foods can be incredibly tasty and the brand is on a mission to find the most delicious snacks for subscribers to try. “If there’s a guilty pleasure you love, there’s a healthy plant-based version out there that tastes even better,” the DeliciousDoor website states.

If you’d like to treat yourself and your family to good-for-you snacks every month, then sign up to receive DeliciousDoor monthly. Or, test out a box first for just $36 and feel free to cancel any subscription at any time. And don’t forget to use code SHEKNOWS when you check out!

Guilt-free snacking is just a click away.