Bonne Maman’s Famous Advent Calendar Is Finally In Stock But You’l Have to Hurry Before it Sells Out (Again)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No, it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays! Many of us are very much still in heat wave mode, but Christmas is still just around the corner. That’s why you’ll want to grab the Bonne Maman 2022 Advent Calendar

sooner than later because it’s not going to stick around for long.

The much-loved sampler of 23 Bonne Maman jams and jellies is always a hit come Christmastime. This year, the calendar features sample sizes of holiday-themed fruit spreads and honey including Chestnut and Orange with Spice, Mango Raspberry and Lime, Mirabelle Plum with Spice, Orange Yuzu and Grapefruit, and Strawberry with Star Anise.

Bonne Maman 2022 Advent Calendar

Image: Bonne Maman

Buy Now $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

And although the Bonne Maman advent calendar looks cute in pictures, it’s even more adorable in person, according to one Amazon reviewer.

“Absolutely adorable!” they wrote. “It contains a house-shaped box with an outer sleeve that you remove to reveal the little tabs to open up each day. Wonderfully detailed scenes of a family in their home at Christmas time.”

Another reviewer noted that the pots of jam and jelly are perfectly sized for breakfast each day of December. “So much fun to open a new little jar every day,” they wrote. “Each tiny jar was just enough for 1-2 slices of toast.”

Right now you can pick up your own Bonne Maman 2022 Advent Calendar for $39.99, which is a steal ahead of the holiday season. They can sometimes spike in price closer to December (or completely go out of stock altogether). If you or someone you love is a fruit spread connoisseur, this may just be the perfect early Christmas gift to get hyped for the holidays.