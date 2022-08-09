Ina Garten Just Shared a Genius Way to Repurpose Your Leftover Sweet Corn Into a Tasty Breakfast Treat

Ina Garten has found the most delicious way to use your leftover corn on the cob. Sure, you can work leftover sweet corn into salads, but Garten’s fresh corn pancakes really let the corn flavor be the star of the show.

To make Garten’s recipe, you’ll of course need cobs of sweet corn, from which you’ll remove the kernels. Garten shares that she prefers slicing off the kernels on a dish towel-covered sheet pan, which keeps the kernels all in one place. Some people like to use bundt pans, too, placing the cob on the pillar in the middle and allowing the kernels to fall into the pan.

In a large bowl, Garten then combines fine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate medium-sized bowl, she stirs together the corn kernels, buttermilk, melted butter, eggs, and Sriarcha. Then Garten tops the wet ingredients off with some diced chives.

“And then because it’s corn, I thought a little jalapeño would be good,” she says in her video. But you can skip the jalapeño (and/or Sriarcha) if you’re not a fan of heat.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix together until they’re combined, making sure not to overmix, otherwise, you’ll develop the flour and have “tough pancakes.” Finally, it’s time to fry up these pancakes.

Heat a skillet and then add a few tablespoons of clarified butter to the surface of the pan. “Here’s a pro tip,” Garten said. “I use a measuring cup to make the pancakes so they all come out exactly the same size. I’m using a 1/4 cup measure for each one.”

The pancakes only take a few minutes to cook in the skillet — about two minutes on one side and another minute or so on the other — and once both sides are golden brown, they’re ready to serve!

Check out Garten’s full recipe over on the Food Network website.