Our favorite sandwiches are made with a delicious layer of ice cream in between two crunchy cookies. This versatile treat works with any ice cream flavor and cookie combination (even macarons!), but TikTok is currently obsessed with a specific type of ice cream sandwich — and it looks so good! The amazing-looking sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches are now available at Aldi, and you’ll want to run to your nearest store before they sell out.

The Fat Boy Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches are all over TikTok, and Maddie and Meg Antonelli (@foridamomof3) are just two out of many people who have raved about them recently. They opened them up for the video, showcasing each one comes in individual packages. It’s made with graham cracker cookies and light pink ice cream with sprinkles.

“Mmmm! Oh my god,” the mother-daughter duo say in their video after trying the ice cream sandwiches. “I don’t even know how to describe this,” Maddie says. “Amazing,” cuts in her mom.

“I guess it kinda does taste like those cookies,” Maddie continues, referring to the iced sugar cookies pictured on the box. “But, like, better.

Try them for yourself by picking up a box at Aldi! Instagram user @adventuesinaldi shared a picture of the Fat Boy ice cream sandwiches last week, which comes with six in the box. In the picture, you can see the pink sprinkled ice cream filling and the crunchy graham cracker crust that looks divine.

“How good does a sugar cookie ice cream sandwich sound?! Yes pleaseeee😋” they captioned the photo. “Have y’all tried these yet?! I saw on TikTok that they are amazing! Let me know your thoughts!!”

One person commented, “Now I gotta leave the house today… 🏃🏻‍♀️ #aldi.”

“They are so good!” another wrote. “They taste more like birthday cake in my opinion which isn’t a bad thing!! 20/10.”

Sugar cookie, sprinkles, icing, and graham cracker cookies? It sounds like the perfect summer dessert.

