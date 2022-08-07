Giada De Laurentiis’ Classic Cocktail Just Got a Major Update That’ll Please Any Crowd

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis’ just made summer so much sweeter with a cocktail recipe we were all begging for. Now we all know of De Laurentiis’ show-stopping, delicious Aperol spritz cocktail, but it just got a big update. Now, instead of only enjoying a few glasses, you can get everyone at the party a glass.

On Aug 6, De Laurentiis posted the updated recipe with the caption, “A big batch of Aperol Spritz fit for a crowd is always a good idea – and this version with a hint of grapefruit is extra refreshing. Tap the profile link to get our Aperol Punch recipe – which just so happens to be perfect for a hot Saturday. 😉🍹”

With only a five-minute prep time to create, one go of this recipe can easily serve four people. So it’s safe to say that you can really light up any party you go to with this adult punch. Now here’s the thing: you don’t need that many ingredients. So go add these to your shopping list: a rhubarb liqueur like Aperol, grapefruit seltzer, bitters, and more.

To create this must-have summer cocktail, you only need to do a couple of steps, mainly mixing and garnishing.

Get De Laurentiis’ Aperol Punch recipe HERE.

And if you want to recreate more of her crowd-pleasing recipes, grab her cookbook Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita , on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get her bestselling cookbook for over 50 percent off: so don’t walk, run!

