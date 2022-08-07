Everyone’s Mouths Are Watering Over Martha Stewart’s Newest Cake Recipe That’s Basically a Giant Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart is giving our sweet tooths everything we’ve ever wanted. First, there were cookies, then small treats to satiate us, and now she keeps dropping huge cake after cake. And we’re loving it. On Aug 6, Stewart posted a cake recipe that may actually rival the humongous chocolate cake she posted the day before. She posted it with the caption, “Rich and tender chocolate cake meet creamy peanut-butter frosting in this must-make recipe. The frosting is made with creamy peanut butter so go ahead and scatter chopped peanuts along the edges for any crunchy fans in the house. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @conpoulos_photographer.”

You read and see that right: it’s basically a huge Reese’s peanut butter cup. Now, for this mind-blowing sweet treat, you need quite a few ingredients for the moist cake and fluffy frosting. For the cake, you need ingredients like unbleached all-purpose flour, Dutch-process cocoa powder, vanilla paste, kosher salt, and sour cream, to name a few. For the frosting, you need Jif peanut butter, salted roast peanuts, and more.

Now, prep time only takes around 20 minutes, most of which go to baking and cooling. (But trust us, it’s worth it!) The five-step recipe starts with preheating and grabbing your handy cake pans, and within no time, you’ll be spreading the frosting accordingly.

Get Stewart’s full Chocolate-Peanut Butter Sheet Cake recipe HERE.

You can also snag Stewart’s newest cookbook on Amazon, Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book.

