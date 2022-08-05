Giada De Laurentiis Shared Her ‘Perfect Summer Salad’ Recipe & the Flavorful Dressing Brings Everything Together

We’ve reached that point in the summer where it’s too hot to turn on the stove to cook dinner. But luckily, Giada de Laurentiis just shared her “perfect summer salad” recipe that includes grilled kale, tomatoes, avocado, and a light and fresh dressing that pulls all the flavors together. Fire up the grill and start chopping.

“In case you were looking for the perfect summer salad… behold!” the caption of the Giadzy Instagram post reads. “This grilled kale salad stars Sungold tomatoes, avocado, almonds, and a lemon Parmesan dressing you’ll want on everything.”

The first step in this recipe, which you can read in full here, is to make the dressing so it has time to sit and get extra tasty. You’ll whisk together Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, and a pinch of salt — it’s seriously that simple.

Next, it’s time to assemble the salad. De Laurentiis suggests halving your Sungold tomatoes and tossing them in olive oil, salt, and chili flakes before putting them in the oven on a sheet pan. However, if you don’t want to turn the oven on, you could cook the tomatoes on the grill alongside your kale in a makeshift aluminum foil tray (or in a grill-safe cast iron pan).

The tomatoes will take a bit longer to cook compared to your kale, which should only stay on the grill for about a minute or until wilted and charred. You’ll then chop the kale into bite-sized pieces, toss it with the baked tomatoes and dressing, and add a handful of raw Tuscan kale, avocado, and almonds to bring some bite and freshness back into the dish.

Finally, it’s time to serve (al fresco, if you can!). Though this may be the perfect summer salad, it may just become a favorite salad to enjoy all year round.