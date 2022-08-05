Mindy Kaling Just Recreated The Spaghetti Recipe From ‘The Bear,’ & It Looks Just As Good As It Did In The Show

The Bear is a series new to FX about a young chef from the fine dining world who returns home after his brother’s untimely death to run the family sandwich shop. It’s for drama fans, Chicago lovers, and foodies alike — and Mindy Kaling is one of the many people who can’t get enough of the show. Kaling recreated one of the dishes from ‘The Bear’ on her Instagram, and she can now see why it was “dead Jon Bernthal’s” favorite meal.

“I just finished watching ‘The Bear.’ It was so good. The writing is so good. The direction is amazing,” Kaling said in an August 4 Instagram video. “In the last episode, the lead of the show, Carmy, who’s kind of a tortured chef makes this spaghetti recipe that his deceased brother loved. It looks so freaking delicious and so I thought I would make it and transport myself into the world of the Chicago food scene.”

To start, Kaling first sautéd garlic in olive oil, later adding a few shakes of chili flakes and then some fresh basil leaves. As she cooked her spaghetti, she cut an onion in half and fried it face-down in a buttered pot. Then, a can of tomato puree was dumped into the pot over the onion halves and the cover was put on to allow the flavors to stew.

Kaling then put her garlic and basil mixture into a food processor and added the processed blend to her tomato and onion sauce. Then she drained the spaghetti, mixed it into the sauced, and enjoyed.

“Oh my god,” she said after tasting. “This is so good. No wonder dead Jon Bernthal loved this recipe and wanted everyone to eat it. I’m with you dead Jon Bernthal. You have to make this it’s so delicious.”

Cara of The Gourmet Bon Vivant wrote out a more detailed recipe for the spaghetti dish on her blog, which you can read here. Transport yourself to the Chicago food scene like Kaling and enjoy this masterpiece of a meal (and a show!).