Martha Stewart Just Dropped a Stunning New Quality Cookware Collection & You Can Already Save 15% On It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is your cookware collection in desperate need of a refresh? If so, Martha Stewart is swooping in to save the day. Stewart just dropped a beautiful new cookware collection on her website, and if you sign up for updates and alerts with you email address, you can save 15% on the items in the collection.

Stewart introduced 22 new cookware pieces to her website, including saucepans, non-stick fry pans, stock pots, a roasting pan, and more. And within the collection, pieces range in materials from copper and stainless steel to ceramic.

Copper Tri-Ply Sauce Pan with Lid, 4-quart

Image: MARTHA by Martha Stewart

Buy Now $210 Buy now Sign Up

The copper pieces in the collection, including this 4-quart sauce pan, are destined to become a favorite because copper heats evenly and cools quickly, making it a perfect choice for cooking more delicate foods like fish and sauces. And the stainless steel interior is durable and great for cooking acidic foods. Plus, all the cookware features a rolled edge, making pouring and transferring food an easy task.

Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan, 10-inch

Image: MARTHA by Martha Stewart

Buy Now $100 Buy now Sign Up

This 10-inch non-stick fry pan, as well as the other non-stick pieces in the collection, features that same rolled edge and is coated with a white ceramic finish, which allows you to use less butter and oil for healthier cooking. Plus, the non-stick, chemical-free surface makes cleanup a breeze.

Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Sauté Pan with Lid, 3.5-quart

Image: MARTHA by Martha Stewart

Buy Now $175 Buy now Sign Up

And finally, the stainless steel pieces, including the 3.5-quart sauté pan, feature an aluminum core that retains heat, and the two layers of stainless steel that coat the aluminum are durable and regulate heat as you cook. Stewart’s stainless steel pans are perfect for kitchen newbies because they’re high-quality yet can be used to cook any dish.

Check out the entire line of MARTHA by Martha Stewart cookware over on Stewart’s website and pick yourself up something nice using that 15% off coupon.