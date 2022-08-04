Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It

When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart.

“Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so fast to prepare—you don’t have to fuss with cooking chicken at all—just sub chopped rotisserie chicken for the chicken breast called for in our Hacked Chipotle-Chicken-Salad Sandwiches, then mix with the smoky chipotle and fresh cilantro mayonnaise dressing and sandwich it into soft buns following.”

“Avocado and pickled radish add a refreshing finish, although any of your favorite sandwich toppers will go great in this stellar sandwich. “

To make Stewart’s chipotle mayo, combine mayo, diced chipotle in adobo, lime zest, onion, and cilantro. And Stewart suggests cutting your chicken against the grain in order to give it more texture to hold onto the wet ingredients (and stick together in the sandwich).

And to add even more zest, Stewart recommends topping the chicken salad with pickled radishes, marinated in a mixture of vinegar, lime juice, sugar, and salt before putting the top of the bun on the sandwich. Adding a few leaves of fresh romaine lettuce adds some nice crunch, too.

So if you have leftover Costco rotisserie chicken sitting in your fridge, you now have your marching orders.