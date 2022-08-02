Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It’s Honestly Genius

Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make.

“You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.”

To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch), eggs, and pecorino cheese (though parmesan will work, too).

And just like an omelet, you can make this frittata all in one pan. First, dice and render the fat out of your pancetta over low heat. Then crank the heat up to medium-high and brown up the bits.

While the pancetta is cooking, prepare your eggs by whisking them together with your pecorino cheese. The eggs and cheese should be completely blended into one homogenous mixture.

Then, remove some of the pancetta fat from the pan and then add a handful of cooked spaghetti. As Chef Burrell says in the above video, this is a great way to use up any leftover pasta you made for dinner the night before. Mix the spaghetti and the pancetta together in the pan so the pancetta is evenly distributed.

Pour in your egg-and-cheese mixture and mix all the ingredients in the pan to make everything even. When the edges of the egg start to set, toss the pan into a preheated oven and bake for about 5 minutes (make sure you are using an oven-safe pan before doing so).

Garnish with some chopped chives and you’re ready to serve! You can grab the full set of written instructions for Chef Burrell’s carbonara frittata over on the Food Network website.