This Kid-Friendly Dinner Recipe Is Taking Over TikTok & It Only Requires 3 Ingredients

If you’re all about getting dinner on the table in a matter of minutes, then this viral TikTok recipe is for you. You only need three base ingredients to pull this dinner together in about 20 minutes and it all happens on a single sheet pan, so even cleanup is a breeze.

And according to the TikTok users who are trying it out, it’s one of the most delicious quick-and-easy dinners you’ll ever make.

The recipe comes from sarahebaus (@sarahebaus) on TikTok, who posted the tutorial to her feed in July. Then, Mississippi Kween (@mississippi_kween), who has just under 1 million followers, gave it a whirl on her page and declared it kid-approved.

So just how easy is it? If you have cherry tomatoes, potato gnocchi, and a container of marinated mozzarella balls packed in oil, you’re ready to go.

Basically, all you do is preheat your oven to 450 degrees then dump your packages of tomatoes and gnocchi onto a sheet pan and add a few cloves of crushed garlic. Then, drizzle the oil from the marinated mozzarella container over the tomatoes and gnocchi and make sure everything is nicely coated. Season this with salt and pepper and then throw the entire thing in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes.

When your sheet pan mixture has baked for about 15 minutes, take it out of the oven and top with your mozzarella balls, making sure they’re evenly spaced throughout the mixture. Then, put the pan back into the oven for another few minutes until the mozzarella has melted.

Then, serve!

In the comments of sarahebaus’s video, commenters noted adding marinated artichokes or mushrooms would be divine, as would finishing off the dish with pesto, chopped basil, or even some arugula.

This recipe is a quick, easy, and delicious mid-week meal that you can make and serve within a half hour. And with the school year fast approaching, 30-minute meals are going to be your best friend.