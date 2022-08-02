Giada De Laurentiis’ Summer Spaghetti Recipe Is a Refreshing Dinner Idea That Celebrates Zucchini & Lemon

August is here, and the heat seems to have no plans to let up. When it’s stifling hot outside, it’s not a good time to spend an hour in front of the stove — or to cook something heavy and hot for dinner. (What’s the opposite of soup? Because that’s what we need right now.) Giada De Laurentiis’ just posted a refreshing “summer spaghetti” recipe on Instagram, and it looks delicious without being overbearing. In other words, it’s the perfect mid-summer meal!

“Tis the season for zucchini everything, and this versatile veggie melts beautifully into some simple spaghetti,” the Giadzy chef captioned the photo yesterday. “Bam — one delicious summer dinner awaits,” she added.

Spaghetti with Zucchini and Squash recipe originally appeared on Giada Entertains: Family-Style Dinner. It’s made with spaghetti, garlic, sliced shallots, 2 zucchini, lemon zest, squash, arugula, and grated ricotta salata among other things.

To make, boil pasta in a pot of water, then heat a large skillet. Add oil, garlic, shallots, and other ingredients. Stir often, then add the zucchini and yellow squash. Transfer the pasta to the skillet when it’s al dente, adding lemon zest and other ingredients, then topping with arugula. Ricotta salata goes on the top at the very end.

The finished result is a refreshing, light spaghetti packed with nutrients and bursting with flavor. It’s not as heavy as traditional red-sauce and meatballs variety, but is still very filling with noodles and cheese.

“This vibrant vegetarian pasta is perfect for summer,” De Laurentiis added on her website.

“Oh my goodness. All my favorite things!!” one person commented on Instagram. “I make this every couple of times a month. Love this dish!!! 🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️” another wrote.

The best part of this summer spaghetti? It only takes 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, making it an easy weeknight meal. And since it doesn’t require you to be in the kitchen for long, you can easily prepare it during the hot summer evenings.