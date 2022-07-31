Martha Stewart’s ‘Smoky’ Cocktail Only Takes 15 Minutes to Make For Everyone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart has helped us reinvent our go-to dessert choices, dinners, and quick snacks our kids will love. But this time, she’s updating a beloved cocktail we can enjoy all year round.

If you need an easy-to-make and delicious cocktail everyone will enjoy, see Stewart’s Instagram post from July 30. She posted an aesthetically-pleasing photo of a new cocktail with the caption, “This smoky serrano-mint margarita recipe makes enough for two and only takes 15 minutes to make. A charred serrano chile is muddled with sugar and fresh mint before being mixed with the margarita trifecta: tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @lennartweibull.”

Who doesn’t love a good margarita? Especially when it’s full of flavor and super unique! For this exotic, smoky drink, you need ingredients like serrano chile, pink salt, 100 percent-agave silver tequila, and Grand Marnier, to name a few.

The simple recipe only takes 15 minutes total to prep and make, so you can enjoy this margarita recipe in minutes! The two-step recipe begins with you placing the chile over a cast-iron skillet, and within minutes, you’ll be garnishing your drink with whatever you think will compliment the flavors.

And if you want an even smokier taste, Stewart recommends swapping tequila for mezcal.

Get Stewart’s full Smoky Serrano-Mint Margarita recipe HERE.

