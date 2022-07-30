Giada De Laurentiis’ New ‘Next-Level’ & Delicious Salad Is ‘Summertime Snacking at Its Absolute Finest’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis’ just elevated our standard, go-to salad this summer, with a recipe that looks oh-so-delicious! On July 29, De Laurentiis posted a colorful, scrumptious salad recipe that we’re itching to try ASAP.

She posted it on her foodie page @thegiadzy with the caption, “Summertime snacking at its absolute finest: this peach and cherry salad with burrata! Complete with a balsamic vinaigrette and grilled bread to scoop it all up. This salad is next-level delicious. Get the #recipe in the profile link!”

Along with fans commenting on their love for the vibrant salad, De Laurentiis herself commented from her personal page, saying, “My fav! I make it w goat cheese as well!”

With a prep time of less than 30 minutes and a cook time of five minutes, your family can enjoy this sumptuous recipe within no time. You’ll need multiple ingredients for both the salad and the bread.

For the salad, make sure to grab ingredients like yellow peaches, basil, mint, burrata, kosher salt, and flake salt like Maldon . For the bread, you only need two ingredients (it’s quite self-explanatory!)

Maldon Salt, Sea Salt Flakes

Then, you don’t have to do much to create this delightful vegetarian dish! You start by combining a bunch of the ingredients in a mixing bowl, and within minutes, you’ll be topping it with the ingredients of your choice. (And maybe add some goat cheese like De Laurentiis!)

Get De Laurentiis’ Peach And Cherry Salad With Burrata recipe HERE.

And grab her one cookbook: Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita , on Amazon for some classy meals and snacks.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita

