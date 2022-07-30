Fans Are Loving Martha Stewart’s ‘Modern-Take’ on This Classic Pie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart’s new take on key-lime pie is something straight out of our baking dreams! On July 29, Stewart posted a mouth-watering photo of her new pie recipe with the caption, “Our modern take on Key-lime pie has a filling of whipped cream folded into a curd made with lime juice, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, and white chocolate—and tastes like a tart Creamsicle. It goes into a baked crust of crushed spice cookies (we used Biscoffs, but graham crackers are just as good), gets a shower of lime zest, and chills in the fridge. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @christophertestani.”

Fans instantly ran to the comment section to comment things like “Sounds incredible! On my “to make” list !” and “One of my favorites.”

Is anyone else’s mouth watering? Just us? Of course not, everyone’s mouths are watering over this sugary pie! Now, for this sweet treat, you need some ingredients like Biscoff or Anna’s cookies, sugar, lime juice, and white chocolate, to name a few.

The three-step recipe starts with blending the cookies of your choice in your handy food processor. Then within no time, you’ll be spooning it for a swoop design and refrigerating for around two hours.

Per Stewart, she left a cook note saying that if you don’t have access to Key limes, you can easily replace it with “juicy, thin-skinned Persian (regular) limes, or regular or Meyer lemons.”

And if you want some more mouth-watering, fruity snacks from Stewart, check out her bestselling cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season.

