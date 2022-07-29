If You’re Not Eating Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Cups This Way, You’re Doing It Wrong

It’s unclear what exactly Trader Joe’s puts into its Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups to make them so addicting, but one TJ’s fan just found a way to make them even more irresistible. If you’re not eating your Trader Joe’s peanut butter cups frozen with sea salt sprinkled on top, then you’re not living life to its fullest yet.

“One of my favorite sweet treats is freezing these dark chocolate peanut butter cups and adding some sea salt on top,” @traderjoesobsessed wrote in their July 28 Instagram caption. “Have you tried this?”

For many, freezing the peanut butter cups is a no-brainer. They simply just hit differently when they’re chilled. But the salt adds a whole new level to the experience. “Ohhhh I’ve always frozen them but a little sea salt sounds delicious,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Trying! These were my gateway drug to liking dark chocolate.”

But others are fighting temptation tooth and nail. “Those are so addicting I can’t buy them all the time, can’t have them in the house!!!!!”

Of course, there are more than a few good ways to eat Trader Joe’s peanut butter cups. You can bake them into cookies, melt them into hot chocolate, or chop them up and sprinkle the bits onto your favorite ice cream.

But when you want a quick and easy snack to satisfy your sweet tooth (and maybe your savory tooth, too), nothing beats a frozen peanut butter cup with a sprinkle of sea salt on top. Try this sweet tip out and you’ll be changed for good.