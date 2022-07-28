Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have been pretty pricy, Costco is now selling a set of reusable silicone bags that are actually affordable and are perfect for packing lunches and snacks when the kids go back to school.

We first saw the set featured on the Instagram account CostcoBuys. They saw the 6-piece set, which features three 1.5 cup and three 3 cup bags, at Costco for $21.99 for Costco members. They’re microwaveable, dishwasher safe, and freezer safe, making them even more versatile than a traditional Ziploc.

If you don’t have a Costco membership (sign up here), you can find some alternatives on Amazon. Though they’re not part of a set, you can buy the 3-cup ProKeeper silicone bags on Amazon.

You can also find Stasher Bags, the OG silicone bag option that you might remember from Shark Tank, on Amazon, though they’re a bit pricier. However, we do love the aqua color of this 4-pack of Stasher Bags.

This 6-piece reusable silicone bag set from Homelux Theory also comes with good reviews (4.5 out of 5 stars from 4,000+ ratings). You can get it for $24.97 on Amazon.

Whether you opt for the deal at Costco or head to Amazon, your conscious will feel a little more clear when you make the switch to reusable bags.

