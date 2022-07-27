This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.

The pizza in question comes from the brand Pizza Roncadin, an Italian company that was established in the 1960s. It’s made in Italy, where they know their pizza, so you know it’s got to be good. “One of the best frozen pizzas I have had,” “The crust is the best I’ve ever had from a frozen pizza,” and “The crust is amazing for frozen pizza,” are just some of the things people on the Costco subreddit are saying. Did we mention that the crust is really good? Okay, just making sure.

A 3-pack of Pizza Roncadin Sopressata, Bacon, and Mushroom Frozen Pizza is just $14.49 for Costco members. That’s less than $5 a pizza, which is an amazing deal, especially for a product with such glowing reviews. The brand is apparently also available at Sam’s Club, according to their Instagram account. The pizzas simply need to bake for 15 minutes on the middle oven rack, and boom — you’ve got a real, made-in-Italy pizza for dinner in less time than it would take to order delivery.

Pair one of these Costco frozen pizzas with Ina Garten’s no-cook heirloom tomato salad, and you’ve got a quick, easy, and delicious meal on your hands that’s perfect for busy nights.

