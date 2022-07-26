Bobby Flay’s Best-Selling Cookbooks Are Over 50% Off Today on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been dreaming about upping your chef skills to become Bobby Flay-level, then you’re in luck. Flay’s bestselling cookbooks are currently on sale today on Amazon, and you can grab Kindle versions of his famous hardcovers for up to 50% off and hardcovers for over 40% off.

Named one of the best cookbooks of the year by Food Network, the ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ cookbook contains over 100 recipes from the Food Network series, as well as “behind-the-scenes stories of fan-favorite moments, tips to help you ‘beat the clock’ when you’re pressed for time, and pro-chef suggestions for everything from meal prep to garnish (when in doubt, add anchovy breadcrumbs!).”

'Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with 100+ Battle-Tested Recipes'

Or, if you’re looking to eat healthier, pick up a hardcover or Kindle version of the chef’s ‘Bobby Flay Fit’ cookbook , stuffed with over 200 recipes to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle without giving up great-tasting flavors.

“[Flay’s] secret to staying healthy is to have on hand an arsenal of low-calorie flavor bombs—like rubs, relishes, and marinades—to transform lean proteins, whole grains, and fresh produce into crave-worthy meals at home,” the Amazon listing reads. And this cookbook also includes fitness tips and routines from Flay to sprinkle in between your healthy eats.

'Bobby Flay Fit: 200 Recipes for a Healthy Lifestyle'

And for those who aren’t afraid of dabbling with a bit of flavor, check out the hardcover version of Flay’s ‘Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen.’ This cookbook contains over 165 “bold, approachable recipes” with incredible flavor at the forefront.

'Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen'

Bulk up your kitchen skills with a few of Bobby Flay's favorite tips and tricks and wow your friends and family the next time you serve a meal.