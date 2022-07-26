Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bobby Flay’s Green Pea Crostini Appetizer Is So Good It Could Be Served for Dinner

Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay. Food Network.

When it’s incredibly hot out, eating a full meal sounds pretty unappetizing. So instead of digging into a filling dish, nibble on a few of Bobby Flay’s pea, ricotta, and mint crostinis, which are appetizers that are good enough to be served as a meal.

Flay teamed up with Misfits Market, a totally organic and sustainable grocery store, to create this app for aperitivo time — that is, the traditional Italian pre-meal drink meant to whet your appetite. Paired with a light Negroni, this crostini recipe is the perfect pre-meal snack or heat wave dinner.

“Okay, time for aperitivo, my favorite part of the day,” Flay said in the video. “I think aperitivo is somewhere between 4 and 6:30, 7 o’clock. The golden hour.”

The crostini base is a baked ciabatta or baguette that is sliced into slim sections. Flay drizzled a bit of olive oil on his bread along with salt and pepper.

Then, blanch your green peas and mix them with shredded mint, diced chives, lemon zest, salt, pepper, and a dash of olive oil. Spread a dollop of ricotta cheese on your crostini bread, leaving a slight well for the peas to sit in, and then spoon a helping of your dressed peas on top.

Finish the crostini off with yet another drizzle of olive oil to bring everything together — or, as someone in the comments suggested, a drizzle of hot honey would also go so well with this dish.

Flay then shows how to make a light Negroni using Lillet, a wine-based aperitif, and Souz, a bitter made with botanicals, with plenty of ice and gin.

Take a break from the heat, post up in the backyard with your crostini and Negroni before dinner, and fully enjoy what the golden hour has to offer.

