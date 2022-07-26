Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer

Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.

“Four components get layered into a large mixing bowl for this frozen opus,” the caption on Stewart’s official Instagram reads. “There’s a tangy no-bake cheesecake filling made from cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk first, a crunchy blend of freeze-dried- cherry-spiked cookie crumbs, store-bought ice cream amped up with cherry syrup, and a tender round of sponge cake (made with oil, not butter, so it stays soft when chilled). After unmolding, gently pat more cherry cookie crumbs on top.”

The most difficult part of this recipe (besides having to wait patiently for it to freeze) is making all the layers. There’s a sponge cake layer, a cream-cheese filling, a cherry ice cream layer (made with storebought vanilla), and finally, the cherry-cookie crumb layer. Making each layer isn’t difficult, just a bit time-consuming.

Baking the sponge cake is the first step in the recipe and takes the most time. But this whole step could be axed if you opted to pick up a store-bought cake instead. Just make sure you pick up a cake that has the same diameter as the mouth of your mixing bowl in which you’ll assemble the cherry cake. Or, work a little cutting and dicing magic and top off the bottom layer with strips of store-bought pound cake.

And the cherry ice cream that Stewart makes from scratch can also be swapped for a store-bought option, which will save you a step and some extra time.

Making the cheesecake filling is the step you won’t want to skimp on, as this is the shining star of the no-bake cake. Luckily, all you have to do is combine room-temperature cream cheese, condensed milk, heavy cream, and vanilla extract. Easy peasy.

Read through the full recipe on Martha Stewart’s website and tailor this no-bake cake to fit your schedule and taste.