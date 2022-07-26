Martha Stewart’s Pasta Recipe Has the Most Unique Ingredients — Including Mint & Anchovies

Pasta is a kitchen pantry staple, which tastes good any way you prepare it. Top it with tomato sauce and meatballs, slather butter and cream on it, or toss it with vegetables and chicken — you can’t go wrong! But if you really want to mix up your weeknight pasta, then try the delicious recipe Martha Stewart just posted. It’s pasta like you’ve never seen it before, made with unique ingredients like mint and anchovies!

It may sound strange, but Stewart’s pasta recipe looks amazing in a picture she posted to Instagram today. The curly gemelli noodles are topped with greens and cheese, which looks fresh and filling.

“Here’s a weeknight pasta dish that’s a great way to use up the bounty of summer squash that are everywhere right now,” Stewart captioned the photo. “Grated zucchini, anchovies, garlic, and a splash of pasta water create a summery, umami-packed sauce for gemelli.”

The Pasta with Zucchini, Mint, and Pecorino recipe was originally published in the July/August 2014 issue of Martha Stewart Living. It’s made with curly pasta like gemelli, olive oil, anchovy fillets, shredded zucchini, finely grated pecorino Romano, and fresh mint leaves among other ingredients.

To make it, start by cooking pasta al dente. Then heat up anchovies, zucchini, oil, and other ingredients on a large skillet. Add pasta and simmer. Top with cheese, mint, and more. This simple recipe takes a total of 35 minutes to prep and cook, making it a perfect option for a busy evening.

“Gimme that gemelli! 😍” someone commented on Stewart’s Instagram post.

“Looks amazing!💕💕💕” another added.

The unique ingredients combine into something so flavorful, you won’t look at pasta the same way again. And the ingredients hiding in cheese and pasta means even the kids might eat it!

Get Stewart’s Pasta with Zucchini, Mint, and Pecorino recipe here.

