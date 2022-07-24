Martha Stewart’s Colorful Salad Recipe Uses Some ‘Lively’ Ingredients That Can Please Any Crowd

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when salads seem boring, Martha Stewart changes things up with a colorful salad we can’t wait to munch on.

On July 23, Stewart posted a photo of her new salad recipe with the caption, “Rice salad can be a snooze, but not this lively version with plenty of fresh herbs (parsley and mint), cherry tomatoes, and cucumber, and punch feta cheese—it’s a sure fire crowd pleaser. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @paolaandmurray.”

Who doesn’t love tabbouleh? It’s refreshing, easy to make, and overall one of the healthiest salads to try to incorporate in your diet. Instead of that, Stewart is putting a colorful take on it that’s topped with heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, kosher salt, olive oil, and feta, to name a few.

The simple recipe only takes around 30 minutes of prep time, starting by swirling the oils and getting a medium saucepan of your choice. Within no time, you’ll be garnishing with cheese, parsley, and anything of your choice.

Something to keep in mind is that you can refrigerate without the cheese and herbs for up to 24 hours.

Get Stewart’s Rice Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Feta recipe HERE.

