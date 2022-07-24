Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Favorite Summer Treat’ Is a Chic Chocolatey Dessert That’s ‘On It’s Own Level’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

That’s it: Giada De Laurentiis just won our sweet-toothed hearts. On July 24, De Laurentiis’ foodie Instagram page @thegiadzy uploaded a scrumptious video of a dessert we’re all itching to try as soon as possible. The page posted the video with the caption, “Not quite ice cream, not quite mousse, semifreddo is on its own level entirely. Described by @nytimes as “ice cream’s chic Italian cousin,” this luscious dessert is certain to impress. Tap our stories or search “semifreddo” on giadzy.com for the recipe!”

Now De Laurentiis did something rare: commented on her feelings under the post. Under the mouth-watering video, De Laurentiis commented, “😍 My fav summer treat.” So if you needed any other push to try it out for yourselves, there it is.

Now this easy recipe quires a few ingredients for the crust and the filling. For the crust, make sure to grab some toasted hazelnuts and almond biscotti, to name a few. Now for the filling, you need to grab egg yolks, sea salt, chocolate hazelnut spread (yes, another beloved Nutella recipe!), and sugar, to name a few.

With a prep time of 20 minutes and a cook time of 20 minutes, get everyone together for this simple and quick treat. You start by preheating the oven and spraying vegetable oil, and within minutes, you’ll be spooning the decadent mixture onto the baked crust.

De Laurentiis left a few notes, such as how to properly toast the almonds and how to freeze some parts of the recipe for up to three days.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Chocolate Hazelnut Semifreddo recipe HERE.

For more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, grab her newest cookbook called Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out on Amazon for half off.

