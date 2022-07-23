Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Luscious’ Take on Pound Cake Uses a Surprising & Super-Sweet Ingredient

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis is putting her spin on all the basic dessert recipes, this time sprucing up a pound cake that’s perfect for the summertime.

On July 19, De Laurentiis posted a mouth-watering summertime dish we’re ready to devour. She posted it with the caption, “Spruce up a pound cake the Italian way with zabaglione, a luscious custard sauce. This one got the Amalfi Coast treatment with a shot of limoncello in both the sauce *and* the macerated summer berries. 🙌🍋🍓 Get the #recipe in the profile link!”

Who doesn’t love a good, moist pound cake? And this one may be one of our favorites yet. For a “fast and fun dinner party dessert,” De Laurentiis recommends nabbing a store-bought pound cake to dress up with her limoncello zabaglione and berry recipes.

To achieve berry-filled goodness, you need to separate the ingredients you need for the berries and the Limoncello Zabaglione. For the berries, grab a few ingredients, like mixed berries and lemon juice. For the Limoncello Zabaglione, get ingredients like limoncello, sugar, and lemon zest, to name a few.

You start by mixing a bunch of ingredients in a bowl and within no time, you’ll be cooling it to room temperature so you can serve it.

What’s super cool is that De Laurentiis featured this recipe on Giada in Italy, specifically “Episode 12: The Sweet Spot.”

Get De Laurentiis’ full Pound Cake with Limoncello Zabaglione recipe HERE.

And before you go, check out her bestselling cookbook called Giada at Home: Family Recipes from Italy and California: A Cookbook

on Amazon.

