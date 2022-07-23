Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Martha Stewart’s ‘Kid-Friendly’ & Gluten-Free Bowl of Soup Is the Definition of Comforting

Delilah Gray
martha stewart Plus Icon
Martha Stewart. Jason Smith/Everett Collection. Design: SheKnows.
Valentine pancakes heart
Martha Stewart Fish Chowder Recipe: Kid-Friendly
Martha Stewart Fish Chowder Recipe: Kid-Friendly
Summer refreshment drinks. Light pink rose
View Gallery 11 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In need of a tasty dish your kids won’t throw on the floor or pretend to eat? Martha Stewart’s got your back.

On July 21, Stewart posted a photo of some soup under the caption “File under Kid-friendly 😉.” Interested? We were too! Stewart added, “This comforting bowl of fish chowder uses the natural starches found in russet potatoes to provide body, while a touch of heavy cream adds a velvety richness. The result is a naturally gluten-free soup with a light, creamy consistency that lets more delicate flavors like shallots and fish shine through. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @pissinginthepunchbowl.”

Easy to make and kid-friendly? Where do we begin? Well, Stewart’s two-step chowder recipe requires quite a few ingredients like shallots, white wine, bacon, and white-fleshed fish, to name a few. For the fish, she recommends either cod, bass, or red snapper, depending on what you think your family will love more.

In less than an hour, you and your family (of up to eight people) can enjoy this hearty, natural soup. Along with being a soup your kids will love, but your kids can help make it! You start by cooking the bacon in a stockpot until golden, and within minutes, you’ll be seasoning with whatever you want!

Get Stewart’s Fish Chowder recipe HERE.

And make sure to shop one of Stewart’s bestselling cookbooks on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book.

Martha Stewart's New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book $23.40, originally $26.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Food & Recipes

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad