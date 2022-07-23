Martha Stewart’s ‘Kid-Friendly’ & Gluten-Free Bowl of Soup Is the Definition of Comforting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In need of a tasty dish your kids won’t throw on the floor or pretend to eat? Martha Stewart’s got your back.

On July 21, Stewart posted a photo of some soup under the caption “File under Kid-friendly 😉.” Interested? We were too! Stewart added, “This comforting bowl of fish chowder uses the natural starches found in russet potatoes to provide body, while a touch of heavy cream adds a velvety richness. The result is a naturally gluten-free soup with a light, creamy consistency that lets more delicate flavors like shallots and fish shine through. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @pissinginthepunchbowl.”

Easy to make and kid-friendly? Where do we begin? Well, Stewart’s two-step chowder recipe requires quite a few ingredients like shallots, white wine, bacon, and white-fleshed fish, to name a few. For the fish, she recommends either cod, bass, or red snapper, depending on what you think your family will love more.

In less than an hour, you and your family (of up to eight people) can enjoy this hearty, natural soup. Along with being a soup your kids will love, but your kids can help make it! You start by cooking the bacon in a stockpot until golden, and within minutes, you’ll be seasoning with whatever you want!

Get Stewart’s Fish Chowder recipe HERE.

