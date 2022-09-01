Costco Is Offering a Big Discount on Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Collagen Powder & It Comes in Two Flavors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever see someone who seems to have their life together in a way you can barely imagine? They have a great career, make time for wellness, and just seems to have a “glow”? That’s how we feel every time we see an interview with Jennifer Aniston. She seems so grounded and down-to-earth, and there’s no denying her healthy glow. What’s her secret? According to Aniston, it’s Vital Proteins collagen peptides.

The star says she started using Vital Proteins “so many years ago,” even before she became a spokeperson for the company. She loves it so much, she even made the collagen shake she has everyday into a Vital Proteins snack bar. Celeb-loved products can get pricey, so when we saw that Costco had an amazing deal on Aniston’s favorite collagen powder, we got seriously excited. (Get a Costco membership here).

Instagram account CostcoHotFinds spotted the awesome deal. Right now, customers can get the Original Collagen Peptides and the Chocolate Collagen Peptides for $9 off, through September 25.

On Costco’s website, that means you can get the jumbo 1.5 pound container of Original Collagen Peptides, which are unflavored, for $27.99, or the even bigger 2 pound container of Chocolate Collagen Peptides for the same price. Prices may vary in store.

If you don’t have a Costco near you, though, never fear. You can also get Vital Proteins Collagen Pepties Original on Amazon.

A 10 oz container is $24.99.

Courtesy of Vital Proteins.

Vital Proteins Unflavored Collagen Peptides $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

You can also get a 26.8 oz container of the Chocolate Collagen Peptides on Amazon.

We like the flavored version in smoothies and lattes the best.

Courtesy of Vital Proteins.

Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides $42.29 Buy now Sign Up

There are a lot of different ways to use collagen peptides. You can add it to smoothies, lattes, or any other hot or cold beverage you like. One or two scoops a day is all you need to reap the benefits of the product: improved joint, bone, and tendon health, as well as improvement in hair, skin, and nail health.

We’re not saying that Vital Proteins will turn you into Jennifer Aniston, who is truly a one in a million (or like…several billion). But if she’s making it a part of her routine, it couldn’t hurt the rest of us to follow suit, especially when there are so many health benefits that come with adding collagen to your life.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: