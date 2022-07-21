The Collagen Powder Jennifer Aniston Swears by Is Available at Aldi for a Super Low Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever see someone who seems to have their life together in a way you can barely imagine? They have a great career, make time for wellness, and just seems to have a “glow”? That’s how we feel every time we see an interview with Jennifer Aniston. She seems so grounded and down-to-earth, and there’s no denying her healthy glow. What’s her secret? According to Aniston, it’s Vital Proteins collagen peptides.

The star says she started using it “so many years ago,” even before she became a spokeperson for the company. Celeb-loved products can get pricey, so when we saw that Aldi had an amazing deal on Aniston’s favorite collagen powder, we got seriously excited.

Instagram account AldiIsMyJam spotted the awesome deal. Right now, customers can get a 10 oz container of Vital Proteins unflavored collagen powder for $24.98 at Aldi. It’s usually $27 for the same size container on Amazon, so that’s a pretty great deal.

If you don’t have an Aldi near you, though, never fear. We just discovered that Amazon is currently offering 8% off the same container of Vital Proteins collagen peptides.

That brings the price down to just $24.71.

There are a lot of different ways to use collagen peptides. You can add it to smoothies, lattes, or any other hot or cold beverage you like. One or two scoops a day is all you need to reap the benefits of the product: improved joint, bone, and tendon health, as well as improvement in hair, skin, and nail health.

If you’re going to be using it every day, though, the best savings come from buying in bulk. A 20 oz container of Vital Proteins collagen peptides is twice the size as the container found at Aldi, but it’s almost $1 cheaper per ounce. You can get the big container for $31.72.

We’re not saying that Vital Proteins will turn you into Jennifer Aniston, who is truly a one in a million (or like…several billion). But if she’s making it a part of her routine, it couldn’t hurt the rest of us to follow suit, especially when there are so many health benefits that come with adding collagen to your life.

