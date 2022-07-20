This New Italian Dessert at Costco Is Surprisingly Affordable & Perfect for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we love about Costco, it’s their desserts. The Costco bakery section is always filled with tasty treats like muffins and cookies, but you shouldn’t sleep on the refrigerated section, either. That’s where you can find really decadent desserts like cake, crème brûlée, and even more. The latest Costco dessert find that Instagram can’t stop drooling over? Italian lemon cheesecake cups that come in individual glasses for serving.

We’ve raved about Costco’s other individual cup desserts, like their Death by Chocolate dessert cups that were served in mini mason jars, and their Emmi Caramel Macchiato Desserts. But if you’re not super into the robust flavors of coffee and chocolate, then the store’s new lemon cheesecake cups just might be the sweet treat you’ve been waiting for.

According to Instagram account CostcoBuys, who spotted the new dessert in stores, each package of mini lemon cheesecakes comes with six portions served in glass cups. The first layer is a little crust, which is then topped with lemon-flavored cheesecake, and there’s a piece of real lemon peel in each one to boost the citrus flavor. Costco members can grab a pack for just $11.99. When’s the last time you were able to eat cheesecake after dinner for just $2/per person?

The cups the cheesecake comes in are resealable, and one commenter had this helpful tip: “I always reuse the glasses for these little style desserts.” Use them to store spices, craft supplies, as tealight candle holders, and however else you can think of.

It’s like you’re getting dessert and storage containers in one, which is one of the many reasons why you should add Costco’s lemon cheesecake cups to your shopping list.

