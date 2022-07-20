Martha Stewart Just Put a Summery Twist on the Classic Arnold Palmer & It Uses a Store-bought Shortcut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Much of the country — and the world — is currently living through one of the hottest summers on record. It seems like there’s been heatwave after heatwave, and we’ve been seriously craving thirst-quenching beverages that won’t dehydrate us (sadly, that means margaritas are off the table most days). Leave it to Martha Stewart to come up with a drink that’s ultra-refreshing. She just shared a recipe for what’s bound to become our go-to drink for the rest of the summer, but the really surprisingly part (coming from Martha, at least) is that it uses a store-bought ingredient as the base.

Stewart’s recipe? Iced Watermelon-Lemon Tea. But what the recipe name doesn’t tell you is that you can actually use store-bought Arnold Palmer

(iced tea and lemonade mixed together) as the base of the drink to make it easier.

The thing that really makes the drink sing, though, is freshly made watermelon juice. You don’t need a juicer to make it. Any blender will do, though we personally love the portable Blendjet 2.

You’ll want to blend up one small watermelon (rind removed — but save it for pickles!) until smooth. If you’re feeling fancy, you can then strain the watermelon juice for a clearer, less cloudy end result. If you let it sit in the fridge for a bit, that can also help any foam settle.

Mix the watermelon juice with your Arnold Palmer, then serve over ice. Stewart says you can spike the watermelon iced tea lemonade with vodka if desired, but it’s just as good (if not better) served straight up in a huge cup of ice and a garnish of fresh mint. It’s an ice cold summer refresher the whole family can sip when the next heatwave rolls on through.

