Le Creuset Just Launched a Stunning New French-Inspired Collection & Lots of Pieces Are Under $100

Le Creuset is taking us all to Paris. The cookware brand just launched a brand new line called the Eiffel Tower Collection, featuring red, blue, and white pieces all sporting a beautiful embossed Eiffel Tower, and you’ll be saying oui s’il vous plaît to everything Le Creuset has to offer in this stunning new collection.

You can start every day with a reminder of Paris with the help of the mugs from the Eiffel Tower Collection. These 14-ounce mugs are perfect for coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and even single servings of soup, and can be washed in the dishwasher, as well as microwaved. And the best part is that these Le Creuset mugs are only $22.

Le Creuset has also transformed its Signature Cocotte baking dish for the Eiffel Tower Collection. Available in red, white, and indigo, you can make your favorite French dishes in this cast iron beauty that can withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees and is coated with easy-to-clean enamel.

And your pies can even have a French flavor with Le Creuset’s Eiffel Tower Collection Pie Dish, which is only $55. It features the classic crimped edges and the new Eiffel Tower embossing at the bottom. It’s dishwasher safe and, like the rest of LeCreuset’s products, the pie dish comes with a 10-year warranty.

If France has been on your mind, but you’ve not yet gotten the chance to travel, Le Creuset will take you straight to Paris with its new Eiffel Tower Collection. Leave your passport and your suitcases at home and fire up the oven. Shop all six pieces in the new Eiffel Tower Collection here.