The Only Hard Part About The Pioneer Woman’s Sorbet Recipe Is Waiting for It to Freeze

The summer heat is really sinking in now and many of us want to stay as far away from hot foods as possible. To help cool down after a day of summer fun, The Pioneer Woman team put together a strawberry sorbet recipe that is so easy to make that you won’t break a sweat bringing it together.

Sorbet is a dairy-free scoopable treat that only requires four ingredients to make. The Pioneer Woman recipe calls for fresh strawberries (frozen can work, too!), but you can use any fruits you have on hand or that are growing in your garden. Raspberries, blackberries, peaches, pears, and watermelon all can be used instead of strawberries.

And using an ice cream maker will greatly help you get that fluffy sorbet texture. This recipe can be made without an ice cream maker, but you have to stay more vigilant during the freezing process, as you’ll need to fluff up the mix every 30 minutes it stays in the freezer until it gets to a fluffy consistency.

To make, you’ll throw your fruit of choice into the food processor with a dash of lemon juice, sugar, and salt, and blitz until everything is smooth and creamy. Then, run this mixture through a sieve to get rid of any rogue strawberry seeds or chunky bits.

From here, you can put this mix into your ice cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to freeze it. Finally, spoon your finished sorbet into a freezer-safe container and you’ve successfully stocked your freezer with homemade fruit sorbet.

Though it might be tempting, try your hardest not to eat the entire helping in one sitting, or else you’ll suffer from a major brain freeze!