This Trader Joe’s ‘Filthy Garlic Bread’ Is the Latest Viral Food Sensation We Can’t Wait To Try

What happens if you’re craving garlic bread but you don’t have a fresh loaf on hand or you’re on a gluten-free diet? Thanks to Natasha, who runs the @traderjoeslist Instagram account, you can have your garlic bread and eat it, too! Her “Filthy” garlic bread recipe doesn’t actually contain any bread at all — but you will need to head to Trader Joe’s to stock up on a few must-have ingredients.

The star of this show is Trader Joe’s Galic Bread Cheese. It’s a baked mild cow’s milk cheese seasoned with garlic powder. And no, this cheese doesn’t contain bread, either!

“It can be cooked similar to halloumi cheese and it’s packed with a beautiful garlic flavor,” Natasha wrote in a recent Instagram post announcing the return of the beloved cheese. “This is a firm cheese that retains its firmness and becomes chewier when cooked in a frying pan or on the grill. Top it on a salad or eat it on top of a slice of baguette.”

You’ll also need a pack of Trader Joe’s hash brown patties to make Natasha’s FIlthy Garlic Bread, as well as any other topping you think sounds yummy. Natasha used Crunchy Chili Onion from TJ’s, but said bruschetta would also taste divine.

Fry up your cheese and toss your hashbrowns in the air fryer, and when everything is hot, throw It all together, lightly toast, and prepare to taste magic.

The result “could be a heart attack in the making,” Natasha said, but the taste is unbelievable. One commenter noted that this dish would be even better at breakfast with an egg on top. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

Try this Filthy Garlic Bread even if you do have bread on hand! It’s a completely different experience compared to the old classic.