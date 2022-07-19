Giada De Laurentiis Just Gave Us a Fruity New Twist on Bruschetta & It’s the Perfect Summer Appetizer

The combination of grilled bread topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic vinegar makes bruschetta a delicious Italian appetizer. But this flavorful starter can actually have many variations, as the word “bruschetta” actually refers to the crispy bread — not its classic toppings. Giada De Laurentiis, the Italian chef behind The Giadzy, shared a new, fruity twist on this dish, and it looks absolutely delightful!

De Laurentiis posted a picture of a peach, corn, and burrata bruschetta on Instagram yesterday, and we can’t wait to serve it this summer.

“Peach season is in full swing, and we like to enjoy it in savory applications just as much as sweet, 🙌 🍑” she wrote. De Laurentiis also shared a picture of the appetizer, featuring bright sliced peaches, corn, and other ingredients covering slices of grilled bread. It’s such a unique way to serve this famous dessert!

“Yum! Love the colors!” one person commented on the post.

“The peaches are so good this year! I’ll give this recipe a try. Thanks 👍,” wrote another.

The chef posted the full recipe on her website, which originally appeared on an episode of Giada On The Beach. It only takes 10 minutes of active prep time and five minutes of cook time to make! The bruschetta requires two ears of corn, two small peaches sliced into wedges, Fresno or serrano chile, white balsamic vinegar, ciabatta bread, burrata cheese, and other ingredients.

Simply combine the corn, peaches, chile, and other ingredients in a medium bowl and let marinade for 30 minutes at room temperature or in the refrigerator. When you’re ready to serve, grill the bread until golden brown on each side, then top with cheese, the salad mixture, and more depending on your preferences.

“This bruschetta is a celebration of summer!” De Laurentiis wrote on her website. “Sweet corn and peaches are balanced with a kick of spice from fresno chile slices and super creamy burrata.”

Get De Laurentiis’ full Peach, Corn, and Burrato Bruschetta recipe here.

