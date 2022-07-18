Costco Is Selling Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs, So It’s Officially Time for Spooky Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Double, double, toil, and trouble — make this eerie eyeball bubble! Admittedly, my spell-making abilities aren’t great, but that’s OK because Costco is bringing the magic this season with their cool, Halloween-themed hot cocoa bombs. (No spell book required!) These amazing treats look like bloodshot eyeballs, which will appear to stare at you while dissolving in a cup of hot water or milk, creating a sweet and creamy drink. How fun is that?!

Instagram user @costcobuys spotted these fun White Chocolate Cocoa Bombs at Costco, posting a video on Friday. “👀 Halloween-themed cocoa bombs are at Costco!” they captioned the video.

“These are white chocolate, filled with marshmallows, and have a fun eye-ball design!” continued @costcobuys. “Get 16 for $19.99! #costco #halloweenlover #hotcocoabombs #reels.”

Just because its technically still summer doesn’t mean we can’t get into Halloween. And these scary cool White Chocolate Cocoa Bombs look so delicious and fun that we’re already counting down the days until October 31.

Commenters were feeling the effects of spooky season, too. “And it begins 👻👻👻,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Take my money.”

“I’m not an eyeball person but here comes Costco, 💀” someone else said.

Can you imagine sipping on a mug of this creepy concoction on a cool October evening, while watching Hocus Pocus? It sounds like the perfect night! Of course, you could also save them for a Halloween party and serve one eyeball drink for all your guests.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, don’t worry. You can still get into the Halloween spirit by ordering scary hot cocoa bombs from Etsy!

Set of Four Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs, BennettChase Seller on Etsy – $39.99

These Halloween hot cocoa bombs are a little pricier than Costco’s since they’re homemade, but they’re just as cute! Each set of four comes with an eyeball, a jack-o’-lantern, a skull, and a witches cauldron.

