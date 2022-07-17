Martha Stewart’s Solution to Perfect Grilled Pizza Starts With This Store-Bought Ingredient

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s always been the thin crust or deep-dish pizza debate amongst your friends. But thanks to Martha Stewart’s new recipe, you’ll be adding grilled pizza to the debate of which is the superior type of pizza.

On July 16, Stewart posted a vibrant photo of a pizza recipe we need to try ASAP. She started the Instagram post with the caption, “Hands down, the trickiest part of making grilled pizzas is handling the dough. Sometimes it’s too dry, other times it’s too gloppy and slips right through the grates. That’s why this recipe starts with sturdy, store-bought naan or other flatbread, which plays perfectly with our toppings that are inspired by Mexican street corn.” (Note to self, buy more naan bread!)

Stewart added, “A blend of sour cream, mayonnaise, lime, and garlic lends tangy creaminess, while charred kernels provide juicy sweetness. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @yukisugiura.photo.”

As the legendary chef says, you need some naan bread or flatbread to get the perfect base. Don’t worry; this will only be a few dollars at your local grocery store! But for the rest of the mouth-watering and unique pizza, you need to stock up on some interesting ingredients like mayonnaise, minced garlic, corn, red onion, poblano peppers, and Peppadew peppers, to name a few.

Our bellies are rumbling, too; we totally get it.

The three-step pizza recipe is super easy to make and takes less than an hour to prep and cook. You start by preheating your grill and rubbing it with oil to make sure it’ll cook to perfection. Within less than an hour, you’ll be finishing up the pizza recipe by sprinkling different ingredients of your choice.

Get Stewart’s Creamy Grilled-Corn Pizza recipe HERE.

