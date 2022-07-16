Giada De Laurentiis Uses This Beloved Store-Bought Ingredient in So Many of Her Dessert Recipes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis makes a plethora of mouth-watering dishes, from decadent pasta dinners to delicious treats we can’t get enough of. The chef uses basic ingredients and Italian delicacies that aren’t typically found in our local Walgreens or Krogers. However, some of her most beloved desserts have at least one thing in common: Nutella .

It’s true; if you take a look throughout De Laurentiis’ recipes, you’ll find quite a few where the base ingredient is the hazelnut-chocolate spread.

In case you haven’t tried Nutella, you’re missing out. The nutty cocoa spread is perfect for topping off so many breakfast dishes as a simple way of adding that extra punch of flavor. However, De Laurentiis goes above and beyond.

Some recipes she uses it in are her amazing and simple Chocolate-Hazelnut Drop Cookies recipe, her beginner-friendly Chocolate-Hazelnut Gelato (that straight up tastes like frozen Nutella), and even the decadent Chocolate Pizza recipe we still dream about. And this is just the tip of the iceberg!

Courtesy of Nutella Nutella.

Nutella Chocolate Hazelnut Spread $6.94 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Made with hazelnuts, cocoa, and skim milk, to name a few, this spread is so easy to add to any recipe of your own to give your dishes more flavor. Truly, who can resist nutty cocoa spread that’s De Laurentiis approved?

If you can’t wait until your next grocery store run, you can snag a bottle of Nutella on Amazon and Wal-Mart.

For more of De Laurentiis’ recipes (that you can probably add Nutella to), check out her bestselling cookbook, Giada at Home: Family Recipes from Italy and California: A Cookbook.

Giada at Home: Family Recipes from Italy and California: A Cookbook $18.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: