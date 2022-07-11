Iron Chef Curtis Stone Just Shared a Genius Marinade Hack That Adds Tons of Flavor & Tenderizes Meat

Grilling is more than a method of cooking — it’s an art form! One with a goal of making meat taste tender and delicious, of course. Accomplish this goal with Iron Chef Curtis Stone’s genius marinade hack that he shared on Instagram on Saturday. He brags it’ll “boost the flavor” and “tenderize the meat,” and we can’t wait to try it.

Marinades drastically change the taste of your meat, so it’s no surprise that many chefs often have preferred marinade recipes. In Curtis’s version, all you need is grated ginger and whatever marinade recipe you so choose! (Note: You can find several easy marinades for grilled chicken here.)

“Iron Chef hack: Adding grated ginger to your marinades for chicken or lamb will not only boost the flavor but really help to tenderize the meat,” he captioned a post on Instagram on Saturday.

It turns out, this hack is backed by research! “Ginger extract is an effective meat tenderizer,” stated a 2016 study in Journal of Livestock Science. Simply add it to your marinade and let the ginger do its thing.

“I recommend marinating at least 30 minutes before cooking,” Stone added. He also shared a picture showing him sprinkling grated ginger in a bowl of marinade on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. This new culinary competition premiered on Netflix on June 15.

Many people were loving the marinade hack shared by Curtis. “😍😍😍😍 signature touch,” one person wrote.

“Thank you so much for the tip Chef 👍,” another commented. “I’ll try it next time I’m cooking chicken ❤️.”

“Yes, chef curtis something about the inner workings of the ginger really helps to tenderize the meat:)❤️👌🏾👌🏾,” someone else said.

It’s such an easy way to add more flavor and create more tender meat. Try this and your weeknight grilling session will get the best upgrade!

