Martha Stewart’s Brown Sugar Cake Features Decadent Caramel Layers & an Unconventional Frosting That Has Us Drooling

Caramel goodness oozes in between the layers of Martha Stewart’s latest cake, and we are obsessed. The chef and lifestyle guru is known for “elevating the everyday,” but her twist on a brown sugar cake is absolutely next-level! She shared a video of the decadent dessert on Instagram today, and you can just tell it will be your new favorite cake.

“Brown-sugar cake is layered with rounds of sticky-sweet caramel and finished with fluffy caramel whipped cream in this Southern treat,” she captioned the video.

The Southern Caramel Cake with Caramel Whipped Cream was featured on episode 707 of Martha Bakes and is featured on her website. To make the cake, you’ll need butter, flower, dark brown sugar, eggs, sour cream, and more. The filling calls for heavy cream, sugar, and more. Then, it is topped with Stewart’s Caramel Whipped Cream, made with sugar, heavy cream, and other ingredients using a saucepan and an ice bath.

Stewart recommends using two 8-inch round cake pans, lined with parchment, to make this dessert. Beat sugar, butter, and other ingredients in one bowl, then whisk flour and salt in another. A third bowl should have the sour cream and other ingredients. Once all ingredients are combined, split into both pans and bake until golden.

Make the filling in a small saucepan, creating a light caramelized sugar that you can roll out and layer into the cake. Then, cut the cake from each of the rounds in half, giving you four layers. Spread the filling in between each cake layer, creating a gooey caramel flavor with every bite. Then, frost the entire thing with the caramel whipped cream.

The result is a moist, sweet cake absolutely dripping with caramel and sugar. It’s unconventional frosting, is, well, the icing on the cake — in other words, it would still be good without it, but the fluffy, whipped cream infused with caramel just makes it that much better.

Watch Stewart’s Instagram reel for step-by-step instructions of this delightful cake, as well as delicious video of the finished product. It is a bit complicated to bake, but oh so worth it!

Get the full Southern Caramel Cake with Caramel Whipped Cream recipe here.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.