Giada De Laurentiis’ No-Cook Treat Is Oh-so-Fruity & Dubbed the ‘Perfect Hot Weather Dessert’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just made something that can definitely be deemed a ‘perfect hot-weather dessert.’ Get ready for your mouths to water!

On July 9, De Laurentiis posted a photo of a dessert we need in our bellies now. She posted the mouth-watering photo with the caption, “Tiramisu is the perfect hot-weather dessert: no cooking, make it well in advance, and it’s perfectly mousse-y and cold on a warm summer evening. Tap the profile link for @giadadelaurentiis‘ raspberry tiramisu, and head to our stories for more variations on the dessert!”

De Laurentiis talked about how she wanted to create a “fresh, tangy version [of Tiramisu] with raspberries” and then this five-star dessert came to be. The no-cook recipe requires quite a few ingredients like raspberry jam, Grand Marnier, ladyfingers, and raspberries, to name a few. This beginner-friendly treat can serve up to a dozen people, so your family can probably grab seconds (or thirds, depending!)

The nut-free dessert only has a few steps in the recipe, so it won’t take nearly as long as you’d expect. You start by stirring the jam and liqueur together and within minutes, you’ll be refrigerating your dessert for at least three hours, so it’s perfectly cooled.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Raspberry Tiramisu recipe HERE.

And snag her newest cookbook named Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out, which is 69 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Delicious, healthy recipes for only $10? Yes, please.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: