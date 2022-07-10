Fans Are Obsessed With Martha Stewart’s Tropical Take on an Arnold Palmer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are you went through a phase where you drank nothing but Arnold Palmer, or you never left that phase and it’s just your lifestyle. Either way, who doesn’t love a refreshing, tangy glass of Arnold Palmer? Well, Martha Stewart loves them as well. But the thing she loves more is making her own take on the staple drink. And her take sounds so freaking good.

On July 9, Stewart posted an aesthetically pleasing photo with the caption, “An Arnold Palmer is equal parts tangy lemonade and refreshing iced tea, but in this rendition, we’re swapping the lemons for limes. The tropical mixture of citrus juice and tea is further flavored by thyme sprigs and fresh ginger, which are muddled into the bottom of glass alongside lime wedges. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @christophertestani.”

That’s right, Stewart is adding a tropical take on this drink and we’re so excited to try it! As she said, an Arnold Palmer is a mix of iced tea and lemonade, but we’re so intrigued by the lime addition.

The easy-to-recreate drink only needs a few ingredients, like brewed rooibos, thyme, fresh ginger, and lime, to name a few. Instead of a blender, you need to grab a cocktail shaker to combine the ingredients easily. Within no time, this 10-minute recipe will be over and you’ll find yourself garnishing it to perfection.

You can get some organic rooibos tea on Amazon!

Rooibos Tea Rooibos Tea.

Rooibos Tea, USDA Certified Organic Tea $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Get Stewart’s full Rooibos Limeade recipe HERE.

Become a Stewart recipe pro with her bestselling cookbook called Martha Stewart’s New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book.

Martha Stewart's New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book $16.44, originally $26.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: