Martha Stewart’s Boozy Slushy Drink Stays Cool All Day With a Unique Ingredient

From pies to breakfast dishes, Martha Stewart truly knows how to make summer all the more delicious. This time, she’s helping our craving for a good, fruity cocktail to sip outside.

On July 8, Stewart posted a video of her creating this gorgeous cocktail recipe we’ll definitely be recreating all summer long. She posted the easy-to-follow video with the caption, “Frozen peaches, rather than ice cubes, are what make this vodka-based drink so slushy and cool. It’s easy to make a virgin version of this frappe by simply subbing water for the spirits. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 👆🏼”

An alcoholic slushy is one of our biggest weaknesses, we don’t care how old we get. It’s like children with candy; the connection is undeniable. Her Instagram followers went nuts over this drink, with comments being flooded in by fans saying things like “My kind of summer drink 😍” and “This looks tasty!”

This five-minute cocktail recipe only needs less than half a dozen ingredients like Tito’s vodka, frozen ripe peaches, mint leaves, and more. Keep in mind: to keep this cool, you just need the frozen peaches. Say goodbye to ice watering down your drinks!

This recipe is as simple as it gets. Hint: all you really need is a powerful blender!

Per Stewart’s notes, you can easily make this cocktail a mocktail by swapping vodka for water! Don’t worry, it’s still insanely delicious.

