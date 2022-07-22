A summer backyard bash isn’t quite the same without one particular side dish: potato salad. Perfectly crispy on the outside, warm and soft on the inside, and coated with a luscious layer of creamy mayo and mustard, potato salads typically feature hard-boiled eggs, celery, and relish. And for some of our favorite chefs, it’s the perfect dish to dress up with herbs and citrus and, for Bobby Flay, goat cheese.

Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best takes on the classic potato salad, from Flay’s grilled potato salad that swaps the mayo for a dreamy vinaigrette dressing to Giada De Laurentiis’ deliciously Italian twist on the American staple side dish. We’ve also included recipes from Ina Garten and Martha Stewart, both of whom stayed pretty close to the tried-and-true recipe but tastefully tweaked them to amp up the flavor.

Ina Garten’s Old-Fashioned Potato Salad

Keep it classic with Garten’s Old-Fashioned Potato Salad recipe, which calls for all the usual suspects: mayo, fresh dill, celery, red onion, and not one but two types of mustard. It’s bound to be an herby, creamy hit among your guests this summer.

Pro tip from Garten? “It’s better to check the seasonings when it’s the temperature you’re going to eat it. So, [put it] in the refrigerator and pack it up later and take it to the beach,” she says in an episode of Barefoot Contessa.

Get the recipe at Garten’s website.

Bobby Flay’s Grilled Potato Salad with Goat Cheese

Flay’s latest take on a potato salad has two twists: It bids mayo farewell and the potatoes, instead, bathe in a citrusy vinaigrette comprised of lemon zest and juice, dijon mustard, honey, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Plus, the potato salad stars a second surprise guest: goat cheese.

“What I like to do always is I like to actually dress the potatoes while they’re still warm … so it’s really important to keep the dressing at the ready [for when the potatoes come off the grill],” Flay says in an episode of Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction.

Get the recipe at Food Network.

Curtis Stone’s Favorite Potato Salad

Iron Chef Curtis Stone’s spin on classic potato salad features all of our favorite savory ingredients: bacon, shallots, capers and yes, mayo. The key to this recipe is infusing the still-warm potatoes with flavor-packed broth.

Get the recipe from Rachael Ray’s website.

Martha Stewart’s All-American Potato Salad

The spread wouldn’t be complete without a Stewart dish, and this summer, you’d be remiss not to make her All-American Potato Salad. It’s a deliciously vibrant salad that features hard-boiled eggs, celery, cornichons, and scallions.

“Potato salad is Americana in a bowl,” Stewart writes. “It’ll be the hero of your next picnic or block party.”

Get the recipe at Stewart’s website.

Giada De Laurentiis’ Crispy Italian Potato Salad

For an Italian twist, look no farther than De Laurentiis’ produce-forward potato salad recipe that embraces fresh veggies, fruits, and cheeses, including arugula, oranges, and gorgonzola, respectively. But the real star of the salad? The crispy roasted baby potatoes that boast both a nutty flavor and super-crispy texture.

“A bright and fresh new take on potato salad with arugula, orange segments, gorgonzola and crispy potatoes. Your spring cookouts need this on the table!” De Laurentiis writes.

Get the recipe at The Giadzy.